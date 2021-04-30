Another boss move for Madam Boss as she secures role on SABC 1

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian Madam Boss real name Tyra Chikocho has yet again made another boss move as she has scored big in South Africa by securing a role in SABC 1’s new telenovela, uBettina Wethu.

Madam Boss got her new role through the help of casting agency, Becky Casting Agency which is run by a South African based Zimbabwean.

Posting on their social media accounts the agency said, “Guys help me to congratulate this amazing and talented lady! She has been cast to feature on SABC 1’s new telenovela @ubettinawethu as Aminata. @madamboss well done! Come and show South Africa your talent, we’re are proud and humbled to represent your phenomenal talent.”

Confirming the news Madam Boss also posted on her socials expressing excitement and gratitude.

“Hi guys I’m so excited I have been cast to feature on SABC 1’s new telenovela uBettina Wethu as Aminata. Thank you Becky Casting Agency please batsirawo vamwe vangu my fellow actor and actress here in Zimbabwe please Becky I beg this is big.”

This comes after the actress is back in Zimbabwe from Nigeria where she had a successful shoot for a movie alongside some of Nollywood’s finest actors.

Apart from helping Madam Boss secure a role on SABC 1, the agency has recorded some great wins which include helping Bulawayo artist, Madlela Skhobokhobo secure a role in a Cambridge Stores commercial which aired on various television stations in South Africa earlier in April.