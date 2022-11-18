Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

“Blessed” Madam Boss strikes partnership deal with Croco Motors

By Staff Reporter
"Blessed" Madam Boss strikes partnership deal with Croco Motors

Barely a few hours after buying a Ford Ranger Wildtrak, comedian Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, has struck a partnership deal with Croco Motors.

The entertainer on Tuesday posted pictures flaunting her new top of the range vehicle that she bought a few weeks after surviving a write-off accident with a Land Rover Discovery 4.

On Wednesday afternoon, she then placed other pictures with Croco Motors representatives after signing the partnership deal.

She had nothing more to say except to acknowledge that she is “blessed”.

“My Ford wildtrak opened a big opportunity for me. Am Now in partnership with Croco Motors thank you so much for trusting the madamboss brand am super excited to be part of the team 😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Am not a lucky person but am blessed 
***blessed is my name 🙏🙏🙏
Tosangana pama robots 😂😂😂

“The Ford Ranger Shamwari yangu yeRwendo. My car maintenance is covered by Croco Motors,” she said.

Last month, Madam Boss, missed death by a whisker after a near fatal car accident on her way to the gold mining town of Kadoma for the Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah music concert.

