Zinara board member Reeds Dube in domestic violence storm, admits to bashing wife

By Fani Mapfumo | Zim Morning Post |

Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) board member and Zanu PF shadow parliamentarian for Hwange Central Reeds Dube has been sucked in a domestic violence storm wherein he conceded to wife bashing, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

He is allegedly in the habit of beating his wife Alexias Dube and police allegedly swept the matter under the carpet after his influence.

The politician’s behaviour has attracted the attention of provincial party bigwigs who read a riot act on him for putting the party name into disrepute.

When contacted for comment, Dube admitted to wife bashing but argued that outside parties must consider circumstances sparking the domestic violence crime.

“As much as I agree that it is wrong to beat my wife, it’s also important for you to hear my version.

“Therefore the best is for you to call her and bring her home or we meet somewhere both of us and then get facts over the whole thing in what transpired,” Dube told Zim Morning Post.

A source who spoke to Zim Morning Post said Dube’s wife was traumatised and he used his political connections to persecute her.

“She is now scared of her life since Reeds is politically connected and and he gags police,” revealed a family friend.

Images of Dube’s wife seen by this publication depicts a bruised face and a swollen eye, indicating that she might have been attacked with open hands and clenched fists.

Efforts to get comments from the wife were fruitless as she did not answer calls or messages send to her.

Meanwhile, Dube has grabbed headlines in 2020 after his appointment to the Zinara board member were questioned for under qualification. It was revealed that he only holds a grade seven certificate.

Insiders said his appointment was not bed based on meritocracy, but rather on his sycophantic disposition and close links with speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda who commands influence in his province.