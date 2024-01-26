Madam Boss demands apology from “detractors” targeting her school

Zimbabwean socialite and comedienne, Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, has demanded an apology from the people targeting her new school, Madam Boss Kids Corner, with her lawyers going after one of her competitors Olive Tree Infant Academy.

This comes after Olive Tree Infant Academy sued Madam Boss’ administrator Jane Kasu for US$50 000 after she joined her school after resigning from their institution.

Olive Tree Infant Academy alleges Kasu took their teaching methods and clients to Madam Boss’ school, claims which the socialite says are defaming and an indirect way of targeting her and her new school.

Through her lawyer Admire Rubaya, she has written to Olive Tree Infant Academy lawyers demanding an apology within 48 hours of receipt of the letter.

“Our client is of the firm view that the public statements that your clients have made against her and her new business have the potential to cast her in a bad light and negatively impact on her reputation as an astute professional and business woman.

“Our clients therefore assert that your client’s claims are unfounded and unwarranted, and allege that your client has even proceeded to team up with other artists who compete with ours to try and tarnish our client’s deserved reputation, success in a desperate show of insecurity and pathetic fear of her well,” the letter reads.

Madam Boss says the allegations of stealing teaching methods are an insult to her intelligence.

“To be clear, our client has proudly developed its own educational identity from the ground up. They have no need to imitate or borrow from any competitor, including your client.

“Suggesting otherwise is not only a gross misrepresentation but also an insult to their innovation and dedication as they are not copycats. Our clients are pacesetters and or trendsetters who thrive on originality and superior logic,” the letter reads.

It is her argument that the claims emanate from a point of fear of competition on the part of Olive Tree Infant Academy.

Madam Boss told her competitors to man up or ship out saying no one has monopoly over business or clients and that the market thrives on healthy competition.

“Your client seems to envision a crèche industry ruled by birth right, where newcomers are banished by the founding pioneers. On the contrary, like every business before them, their early arrival does not grant them eternal reign.

“This market, like any other, thrives on healthy competition, not self proclaimed monopolies.”

“Your client’s fear of a “new kid on the block” based solely on the employment of a former employee who resigned in September, 2022 is frankly unbecoming. Should competition be a source of fear, then perhaps your client’s own business model needs reevaluation.

“With respect, your clients are not the last borns of intelligence and business acumen neither do your clients have the monopoly over business ideas, teaching methods and strategic management skills,” the letter reads.

She has denied allegations of copying the Academy or going after their clients’ database by employing their former employee.

“They have never accessed your alleged parents database that belongs to your clients. As such, the claim that our client accessed your client’s alleged parents database is not only baseless but also a serious accusation requiring concrete evidence.

“Our client, Mrs. Tarisai Chikocho-Munetsiwa, enjoys a well-deserved reputation as a respected artist and socialite. To suggest she would engage in such tactics is not only defamatory but also a demonstrably false characterization.”

She further stated that Kasu has a right to associate and with anyone she wants, describing attempts to stop her as monopolistic arrogance and lack of apprehension of competition.