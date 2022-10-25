Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Full Text of statement from Madam Boss on near fatal car accident

By Nehanda Radio
Comedienne Madam Boss is put inside an ambulance after near fatal accident over the weekend

Good day my fans family and stakeholders. I want to thank you for the prayers and support you gave and you are still giving me in this difficult situation. 😭😭😭😭

Here is what happened:

We were on our way to Kadoma from Harare to attend the show and one wheel that wasn’t properly fitted by another company I will not disclose now just unscrewed itself from the car and the driver (Tanya) lost balance. 😭😭😭thank you Tanya wakagona ku controller mota zvakanaka nekuti mota iyi yaida kuenda direction yayaida Asi you tried your best .

Comedienne Madam Boss is put inside an ambulance after near fatal accident over the weekend

On my side kwakabvira moto ukadzima mota yakatanga ku nhuwa moto apa my door couldn’t open I want to thank a guy akangobva from his car akandidhonza and tese takabuda tiri vapenyu ende ticharamba tichi rumbidza Jehovha nekusingaperi 🙏🙏🙏

These were the people in the car and we thank God we did not lose anyone of us to death and I am so grateful 🙏🙏

– Myself
– Mai Kachembere
– Mai Gurupa
– Tanya Nhamburo
MC makeup artist
– Vimbai
– Maria

God is always good and we are so grateful to have the people who love us so much like you. Thank you kunevese vakatinamatira neavo vaimira Pa scene vaipaka motadzavo vachinamata,to all my fans ndokutendai nekutinamatira nerudo rwamuinaro.

Comedienne, actor and socialite Tyra Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss, missed death by a whisker on Saturday after a near fatal car accident and is now said to be recovering at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

And we where all at @Arundel Hospital Zimbabwe

thank you nekuti bata zvakanaka thank you nekumhanya mhanya kwamakaita

Again, thank you for your payers May God bless you all.

We are now home recovering ❤️‍🩹

Tanya ,Mai Kachembere,Vimbai,MC makeup,Maria .Mai Gurupa

I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️

Mwari ariko and Mwari mupenyu

