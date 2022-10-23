Madam Boss recovering in hospital after near fatal car accident

Comedienne, actor and socialite Tyra Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss, missed death by a whisker on Saturday after a near fatal car accident and is now said to be recovering at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

The bubbly personality was on her way to the gold mining town of Kadoma for the Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah music concert when the Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle she was being chauffeured in “dislocated a tyre and swerved off the road” a few kilometres out of Norton.

There were several other occupants in the car and their condition has not yet been disclosed but Madam Boss herself was complaining of chest pains according to multiple reports.

In a message posted on her official Facebook page, the admins of the page said;

“Thank you for your prayers and support. Tyra and her team members have and are still receiving medical attention.

“They are in the process of recuperating. As they are recuperating, we appeal to all stakeholders to help ease the condition by refraining from taking, posting and distributing videos, pictures and any material that invades their privacy.

“Once again, thank you for the prayers and support. We will constantly update you. God bless you all,” read the post.

On the same day Madam Boss was involved in an accident, Zimdancehall singer Emegy Slyvester Chizanga, a.k.a Freeman, moved to clarify reports that he had been involved in a separate accident that saw his white Fortuner damaged.

Freeman insisted it was a cousin’s friend who drove his car and crashed it.