President Mnangagwa’s grandson dies after respiratory complications

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 5-year-old grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa (Sean Mnangagwa’s son) died on Sunday after suffering from respiratory complications.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the news via a statement.

“It is with a great sense of sadness that we inform the nation that His Excellency, President Cde ED Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr A Mnangagwa have lost their beloved grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa today. Yasha was Sean Mnangagwa’s son,” read the statement.

“He died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications. Our condolences to the family who deserve their privacy at this difficult time of bereavement,” said Mr Mangwana.

The family are yet to announce funeral arrangements.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa sent his condolences to the Mnangagwa family.

“LOSS of a loved one is such a painful and sad moment. My deepest condolences to the @edmnangagwa family on the tragic loss of their beloved grandson, Yasha. Our prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May Yasha’s soul Rest In Peace,” Chamisa said.

When Chamisa lost his mother in July 2020, Mnangagwa also issued a condolence message via Twitter.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with @nelsonchamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time,” Mnangagwa wrote at the time.