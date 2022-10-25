Injury setback for Munetsi, Warriors star misses weekend clash

Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi was not in the match day squad on Sunday due to a leg injury when his side Stade de Reims beat visitors AJ Auxerre 2-1.

The French Ligue 1 match was played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

Munetsi who is a regular starter and also a vital cog in Reims’ midfield department was absent in the team after picking up a hamstring injury in last Saturday’s goalless draw with FC Lorient.

The leg injury forced his substitution nearly at the stroke of halftime, being replaced by the Malian international midfielder Kamory Doumbia.

As a result, reports suggested that the 26-year-old aggressive midfielder was waiting for the doctor’s report to know the extent of his injury.

However, following his absence over the weekend it appears the former Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC star is still on the sidelines.

Albeit, his club is still yet to provide an update on his injury.

Meanwhile, Reims had to fight until the 87th minute to collect maximum points at home against the visiting side Auxerre.

A goal by Junya Ita in the dying minutes of the encounter secured the maximum points with three minutes left to full time.

Ito added to Forlarin Balogun’s goal which he scored in the 28th minute to break the deadlock before Auxerre’s M’Baye Niang restored parity in the 33rd minute.

Nevertheless, Niang’s goal was not enough to help the visitors pick a point on the road as Ito’s stoppage time strike sealed the victory for Munetsi’s Stade de Reims.

Reims are now 14th on the log table with 12 points after 12 games while Auxerre are on 18th position with nine points after playing the same number of games.

In their next league fixture, Reims will travel to face off Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Ble Stadium this coming Sunday.

It remains unknown if Munetsi would have recovered and regained his full fitness for him to return in the match day squad.