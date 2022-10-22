Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Madam Boss involved in accident, said to be in a stable condition

AccidentsFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 86,506
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle "dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road".
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle "dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road".

Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle “dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road”.

She was being chauffeur-driven on her way to Kadoma where she was to be the host at a music concert featuring Jah Prayzah and South African singer Makhadzi later in the evening.

Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle "dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road".
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle “dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road”.
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle "dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road".
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle “dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road”.
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle "dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road".
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle “dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road”.
Related Articles

Madam Boss ‘assaults’ husband’s pregnant…

95,884

OPINION: ‘Madam Boss’ hubby affair…

72,119

Celebrity ‘power couple’ Shugeta and Anna Honde…

49,719

Comedienne Madam Boss wins 2021 E! People’s Choice Award

36,862

Madam Boss endorses Nelson Chamisa… quickly deletes…

77,526

Tinashe Mugabe accused of stealing ‘The Closure DNA…

89,263
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle "dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road".
Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle “dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road”.

According to multiple reports the accident happened along the Bulawayo Road just after the Norton tollgate.

Madam Boss was quickly ferried to Harare in a government vehicle and is said to be in a stable condition.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments