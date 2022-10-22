Madam Boss involved in accident, said to be in a stable condition

Popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was today (Saturday) afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle “dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road”.

She was being chauffeur-driven on her way to Kadoma where she was to be the host at a music concert featuring Jah Prayzah and South African singer Makhadzi later in the evening.

According to multiple reports the accident happened along the Bulawayo Road just after the Norton tollgate.

Madam Boss was quickly ferried to Harare in a government vehicle and is said to be in a stable condition.