Woman nabbed over Z$48m dagga

By Leonard Ncube

Police in Victoria Falls have recovered 481kg of marijuana with a street value of over $48 million from a house in Mkhosana suburb and arrested the suspected owner.

It is suspected that the 14 by 50kg bags full of mbanje which were found in Patricia Ncube’s (49) bedroom at House Number 6885 in Mkhosana could have been smuggled into the country through an undesignated entry point along the Zambezi River.

The gorges along the river, especially Gorge Number 23, are used to smuggle goods including cement and agricultural inputs between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Ncube was arrested after police got a tip-off that she was in possession of cannabis and a team raided her place of residence where the illegal drug was found.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Ncube and said she will soon appear in court for possessing marijuana.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms arrest of Patricia Ncube for unlawful possession of dagga on 28 April 2021.

“Police detectives received information to the effect that the suspect was in possession of dangerous drugs and acting on the information, they teamed up with the Canine Unit and raided the suspect’s residence.

“They arrested the suspect and recovered 14x50kg bags of dagga weighing 481kg with a street value of $48 100 000 in the suspect’s bedroom,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He commended the general public for supplying information on criminal activities to the police, saying this will help account for drug peddlers and other criminals for the law to take its course.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives from CID drugs and Narcotics went to Ncube’s house and found her at home.

The team asked to search the premises with the aid of a sniffer dog, which they did.

The bedroom was locked and upon opening by the owner, police recovered the 14 bags which they took for weighing in the presence of the suspect.

Their total weight was 481kg with a street value of $48 100 000. The Chronicle