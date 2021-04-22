Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Knox Mutizwa “hurts” SuperSport

By Ricky Zililo

Knox Mutizwa put up a stellar performance, creating Golden Arrows’ 22nd minute goal scored by Nduduzo Sibiya in their 1-0 win over Supersport United on Wednesday night.

Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa
Mutizwa was one of seven Zimbabwean players that were in action on Wednesday, with the others being the SuperSport quartet of goalkeeper George Chigova, who was making his debut, defender Onismor Bhasera, midfielder Kuda Mahachi and striker Evans Rusike.

The other Zimbabweans who were in action are Mutizwa’s teammates Divine Lunga and Danny Phiri.

The victory by Arrows powered them into second position with 41 points from 23 games and they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are on 47 points from 21 matches.

While the trio of Mutizwa, Lunga and Phiri were celebrating, Warriors forward Khama Billiat was on the losing end as Kaizer Chiefs were downed 1-2 by Cape Town City.

Willard Katsande was an unused substitute for Chiefs. The Chronicle

