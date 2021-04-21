ZCC to build two boarding schools in Beatrice

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC), one of the biggest local churches in the country has applied for land to build two state of the art boarding schools in Beatrice, a small farming town 55km south of Harare.

The Mirror understands that one school will be primary and the other secondary and they are both expected to open doors in 2022.

The church which is headed by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi made an application for land which was considered by the Manyame Rural District Council during a full council meeting on Thursday.

ZCC spokesperson Renias Muringani confirmed the deal to The Mirror.

“The church is set to build two state of the art boarding schools at Beatrice and we have applied for more than 20 hectares of land from the local authority.

“There is high demand for places from church followers and parents from Harare who want to travel shorter distances to the nearest boarding school.

“Construction work should start as soon as we finalise our discussions with the local authority,” he said.

Manyame Chief Executive Officer, Farirai Guta said the boarding school will give impetus to the growth and development of Beatrice.

“We are confident that this project will take off the ground soon because the Church is very keen on it.

“The development is going to be the future of Manyame and the nation in terms of education and community development. The establishment of the schools in Beatrice dovetails with our vision of transforming the community by the year 2030,” she said.