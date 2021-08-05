Love Triangle: Bishop Mutendi’s niece arrested after torching house with ‘cheating’ husband, pregnant young sister LOCKED inside

By Never Kadungure | Nehanda Courts |

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi’s niece Princess Mutendi has been granted bail after being arrested last week for allegedly torching the house in which her pregnant young sister Fiona was in after finding out that she was having an affair with her husband.

Princess and Fiona are daughters of Levite Mutendi (Bishop Nehemiah’s brother).

Princess is facing three counts of attempted murder because three people were in the house, her husband Alex Marange, Fiona and a maid.

The details of the affair are that Marange relocated his wife (Princess) to South Africa and remained behind in Zimbabwe where he allegedly began the affair with her younger sister Fiona.

On finding out about the affair, Princess arrived at the house in Avondale West (Harare), destroyed a Honda Fit vehicle that was outside before locking the doors to the house with all three people inside and setting it on fire.

It was only the intervention of neighbours who assisted the trio escape the inferno.

Nehanda Radio has been supplied with videos of the house on fire and pictures of the aftermath. The pictures were trending over the weekend but most people did not know the identity of the two sisters entangled in the love triangle.

Our sources say Princess was detained at Chikurubi Prison for a week before she was granted bail on Thursday.

The case also shows the power and influence of the Mutendi family as the State Media appear to have been told not to cover it. Nehanda Radio

Watch the VIDEO of the house on fire