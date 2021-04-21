Chipinge businessman killed in accident

A Chipinge businessman Nomore Munahwa (40) was killed together with his brother-in-law in a road accident a few kilometres from Nyika Growth Point yesterday.

The accident happened at 5pm as he drove back from Harare to Chipinge where he had gone to get some orders for his shops. Munahwa has shops at Mutema Business Center in Chipinge Rural.

The deceased’s relative Tonderai Chitehwe confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

Chipinge Times understands that Munahwa’s Isuzu truck burst a rear tyre and the car veered off the road and hit a tree, killing him and Danson Mandande on the spot.

Burial arrangements have not been finalised. Masvingo Mirror