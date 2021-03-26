I don’t even smoke cigarettes: Fantan slams Linda Masarira for defamation

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Chillspot producer DJ Fantan real name Arnold Kamudyariwa has slammed politician and human rights activist Linda Masarira for calling him a drug lord in a twitter post.

In a now deleted post Linda said, “DJ Fantan you have lost a fan today. Honestly we can’t have influencers being drug peddlers & drug lords whilst some of us are busy trying to find ways to clean up youths, you are busy promoting use of drugs. We are fast losing a generation to drug & substance abuse #sad.”

In response to the post Fantan called Linda and asking her to explain where she got a picture which she claims Fantan was carrying a plastic of drugs.

Fantan: Nhai ndawona post muchiti ndinoita zvema drugs, mukuzviwana kupi izvozvo nhai amai zvekuti ndirikuita ma drugs munozviwana kupi imi?”

Linda: Pane picture yawabata plastic ameno kuti chii change chirimo chinoita sema drugs.

Fantan: Saka matadza kundi inboxer asking kuti ndeyechi.

Linda: Why would you have a picture wakabata zvinhu zvinenge ma drugs.

Fantan: I don’t even smoke andimwi kana alcohol why would you conclude kuti ma drugs aya. I don’t even smoke kana cigarette zvayo mukumhanyireyi kuti ndinoita zvema.

Linda: Aaaaahh let me forward you the picture pa WhatsApp.

In a post on his Instagram Fantan threatened to sue Linda for defamation of character if she continues with her spree of lies.

“I will sue her and she will be hearing from my lawyer, Mr. Dumi Mthombeni if she keeps up manyepo akadai…”