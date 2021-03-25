Zanu PF fires Matemadanda from commissariat during politburo meeting

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda has reportedly been demoted during the ruling party’s Politburo meeting held at its headquarters in Harare today.

Well placed sources told Nehanda Radio the Deputy Defence Minister walked out of the politburo meeting at the time his demotion was announced. This means Matemadanda will no longer be involved or participate in the politburo, Zanu PF’s highest decision making body.

The sources have claimed that Matemadanda has been fired because of his failure to conduct the recently held District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections and the “reckless” statements he made claiming Zanu PF was responsible for crippling the main opposition MDC Alliance.

Nehanda Radio has information, Chris Mutsvangwa, husband to the county’s Information Minister Monica is likely to replace Matemadanda who has been promised an ambassadorial post.

More details to follow…..