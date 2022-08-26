DJ Fantan’s ex-wife threatens to commit suicide after eviction notice

DJ Fantan’s ex-wife Gamuchirayi Nemukuyu threatened to commit suicide after the ChillSpot Records boss allegedly changed ownership of their Chitungwiza house and she was also ordered by her landlady, only identified as Shamiso, to move out of her house in Houghton Park by the end of the month.

“I would rather die and leave him with the children than watch them suffer. “Ndobva pamba pacho and go where since he changed ownership of our Chitungwiza house into his name. We built the house together, but he is now the sole owner,” said Gamuchirai.

When Gamuchirai was being interviewed by the state owned H Metro tabloid she was complaining that the landlady was supposed to give her notice but she might have given it to Fantan who is no longer residing at her house and the landlady is aware that Fantan moved out of the house.

“Fantan might have been given a notice of eviction and decided not to tell me. Why would the landlady give Fantan a notice when I am the one who has been staying at the house?” she said.

Although Fantan’s ex-wife was given short notice, she said that she has not yet found a new place to stay as she does not have money to cater for her children’s needs and her ex husband is no longer taking care of his children.

“I don’t mind moving out but I do not have money to do so because Fantan has not been giving me money for our children’s upkeep. I would have gone for maintenance, but when we last spoke, he promised to give me money and I still haven’t received anything from him,”she explained.

She also added that it’s been six months since things went sour between her and Fantan, and ever since, he has not taken care of his children. She claims he does not send money or pay rent and he is forcing her to sell half of the property to take care of his children.

Gamuchirai said that Fantan once took the children and left them at his mother’s house and when she went to take them, she found them looking so dirty, which broke her heart and all she is requesting is for Fantan to take care of his children and provide for them.