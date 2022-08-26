Taka Mukundu embellishing the melody

A quiet moment at Meikles Hotel broken by the un-mistakeable guitar lines of the 2013 Oliver Mtukudzi song “Shami” [real name “Matitsvata]” from upstairs. Live music. “Who is this?” I wondered since Tuku himself is no more. Life had suddenly come to a standstill.

A relaxing saxophone replaced Mtukudzi’s baritone. To call Tuku’s singing voice husky is perhaps to too often deny Tuku’s contrasting variety in pitch.

The musicians soon packed their gear and concluded their latest corporate event. Suddenly, there descended from the first floor a Sax player holding his instrument and also a keyboardist. We drew closer to solving the mystery of the Lead guitarist with Tuku fingers.

“Who was that on guitar?” I asked. “Takakunda Mukundu,” they replied. “Can’t be,” I gasped for some air: “You mean our own Takakunda?” They did. I decided to ask who the Sax player was. But the Saxophonist was gone. So I asked the keyboardist: “Joseph Madziyire,” he replied. I didn’t realise I had just been talking to Joseph, one of Zimbabwe’s most sort after Sax players.

Takakunda Mukundu will be playing another concert with his friends on the 26th of August at 7 Arts in Harare at 5.30 pm. They will play Zimbabwean classics as instrumental versions.

Judging by that hotel concert mentioned at the outset, it’s a musical night not to be missed. “We will be playing Mtukudzi and Mapfumo’s music and other covers.”

Taka has purchased his own Godin guitar, the same type as the one made famous by Tuku. It’s worth a decent car. It will be on a second test drive.

Takakunda is the son of famous guitarist Clive “Mono” Mukundu, once of the Oliver Mtukudzi and the Black Spirits band, a guitarist, music teacher and serial producer. Father and son are as different as apples and oranges; there are similarities with marked differences.

Clive, cites another difference, their guitar playing. Mono has many copycats. Once, his wife, Jean, thought Mono featured on a certain song. She was balancing the accounts but the payment for this latest ‘job’ was missing. Mono pleaded his innocence, a victim of another copycat.

Ordinarily, Taka is shy and polite. But don’t let the quietness fool you, his guitar talks. He plays Tuku’s lines or any lines with authority.

Taka suddenly plays “Todii” by Oliver Mtukudzi. Instead of the mix of chords and notes that made Tuku sound like two guitarists when only one is playing. But Taka splits the chords into their notes, one by one. He calls his innovation “embellishing.”

Tuku lines aren’t easy. “Ndega Zvangu” was a treasured one man orchestra collection. There are the many albums with a full band.

Taka has featured on two of Jah Prayzah’s songs as a session musician, including “Murder.”

“I played guitar on Jah Prayzah’s song “Murder.” He called me directly. He asked me if I was available for the recording. He explained the structure of the song. Some just leave free room for my interpretation. Jah Prayzah asked me to play and then suggested a few changes. On the second song he was more specific. We exchanged ideas.”

“I mostly use an African-approach or Zimbabwean guitar style. It’s more familiar for local audiences.”

Pressed further he explains the so called Mbira guitar: “We are Mimicking mbira playing style. We make Simple melodies that are relatable for audiences and can be remember very easily. Jah Prayzah likes his things very simple.”

Should live music sound exactly as on the album? “The Melody usually stays the same. Some Tuku songs are based on melody like “Mutserendende.” Change that and you can’t recognize the song. But some things can develop, like jacks. There are Modifications and there is embellishing along the way.”

Taka plays lead or handles melody. Joseph Madziyire or “Joze Sax” harmonizes. Or vice versa.

“On the 26th, I will do melody, someone else handles Rythm guitar (Welly Mutepaire), Douglas Mazombwe (keyboard), Mthandazo Bhebhe (keyboard), bassist (Naphtali Chiwandikwa), Nkosana Hamandishe (drums) and Prince Madhiwali (drums). 2 vocalists and a percussionist Ted Wengoma and Ndomupeishe Chipendo (vocals), Kelvin Sibanda (vocals).”

Why is the band so big? ” It’s not an ordinary gig. It’s a big gig. So we expanded the band. We are going big.”

But how is the responce so far: “There has been a huge response. We are surprised and also really excited.”

“We bring different ideas on the classic songs. So on one song we will use a different drummer and change drummers for other songs because of their ideas and approach.”

Musicians are still needed to keep Tuku and other legends’ music alive. Taka is part of that new generation. Taka has composed his own lines for leading musicians featuring on songs by Jah Prayzah, Ammarah Brown and many others. He also releases his own music. He made a solid name where it matters, among fellow musicians.

Living in the shadow of a reputable parent is not easy. Comparisons are staple. Sometimes unfairly. Judging by his reputation as a session musician Taka is well and truly out of the shadows of his dad’s stellar career.

Clive or Mono built his career by sheer strong-will against all odds from Mufakose, raised by a single parent, lost band members during the AIDS pandemic era. He still rose to teach music at Prince Edward and Zimbabwe College of Music before globetrotting with Tuku. Taka’s upbringing has been more privileged owing to his number 1 fan; and critic. He was born in 1998.

Clive and Jean Mukundu also have a daughter, Nyasha, the first born. She films her dad’s many tutorial and jam session videos featuring different musicians on Monolio studios YouTube channel and on Facebook.

This year Taka has worked with Ntokozo Mbambo and Ncube from SA, her husband. Also Spirit Praise from SA featuring Kenan Nyathi. He has also worked with Mathias Mhere and Amara Brown.

Taka always went for interviews with his dad while young on radio and TV. He started off playing for Derrick Mpofu. He plays lead for Zim Praise. Then word travels around. He also utilizes social media to market himself.

“Amara knows what she wants and is very musical. She is a great person to work with. She knows the technical stuff from exposure to her dad (Andy, one of Zim’s most respected guitarists). She knows the differences between “7ths” and “majors,” terms for advanced guitar skills. Not a surprise as a daughter of Andy Brown who was a respected musician and South African session musician who rose to prominence with Ilanga band in the 1980s.

Jazz music has its market but Taka feels corporates appreciates it more. “There are some who really know their music,” he explains.

On room for self-expression Taka says: “Amara gives me freedom. Even Zim Praise. Know your customers and don’t overdo stuff.”

On his latest guitar he says: “For a long time I needed a special acoustic guitar. I would sometimes borrow from Trust Samende (of Mokoomba) for recordings. Borrowing for recordings has it’s complications. I had guitars but I needed a special one. I saved up and bought a Godin (they start from as much as US$2000 online). They are rare to find. The same guitar as Tuku’s last one. I had to wait for it to be available. I found one online but it was bought before I could make a move.”

Why so much? “It has a second amp point. There is a difference between an expensive guitar and a cheaper one. It gives value to my clients. I treat their music as my own. It’s a MIDI guitar. It Synthesizes sound directly into the computer like an advanced keyboard.”

‘Afterwards I was broke for a bit. I Played it at a private event first time yesterday. You could see the difference. I am investing in my craft. Some spend 100,000s on gadgets.”

Taka’s first overseas trip was with with Dindingwe, a band they formed with friends. They went to Netherlands. His second overseas trip was to UK with Zim Praise.

What was his dad’s response to the idea of buying such a pricey guitar?: “My dad was very supportive.”

Was it worth it though? “The guitar Sounds different. My first one was US$200. The second in UK one was about £1000. That’s from savings and all the gig fees he got paid on the UK trip.”

Taka invests hours in listening to music. He regularly practices up to 10pm, sometimes up to 2am. That includes listening to stuff, researching and exploring with ideas from other instruments.

“I now play sax and keyboards. I also play mbira, bass and marimba. Artists can be really demanding so we have to research specific licks and chords for each genre.”

“I see myself doing music production as a producer in the future.”

On computerization of music he says: “Programming of drums is a bit different. Some drum programming is more acceptable. It depends on the nature of the song. Producers have autonomy to decide what instrument to use or even to use just a computer. Producers know what they want. Software now comes with loops which can be fused nicely with live music. Some Artists prefer computerized stuff.”

“I play sax for weddings. Balancing my gigs by instrument is rare. I mostly market myself as a guitarist but I have a forthcoming Sax event though.”

Going back to his expensive “Tuku guitar” or a Godin, he calls the mission “suicide.”

“My friend bought a $2500 bass guitar. Investment is really important. Jose bought a new sax which is worth the same as a Honda Fit.” That’s an estimate of around US$3000 give or take.

“We need to go to overseas festivals. The difficult side is to get the finance. If invited we would bring value with our unique music. We play authentic African music. We play Zimbabwean mbira music. I know a Grammy award winning American stuff who specializes in mixing and mastering. He said our Zimbabwean music is very good quality.”

“There is a lot of nice music out there but not having recording labels to push music is a problem. It makes it difficult even if we have a good product. ”

“Foreign music is being overplayed. Local music needs passionate promoters.”

What should we expect at The Legends’ Night on the 26th of August?: “A lot of good music, singing, dancing, a whole lot of dancing. Fireworks!”