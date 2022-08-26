Nakamba to ‘remain at Aston Villa’, reportedly set to extend his contract

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who of late has been strongly linked with a move away from his club, is set to remain with the English Premier League (EPL) side according to multiple reports.

According to the state owned H Metro tabloid, the 28-year-old Zimbabwean international who is currently ‘out of favour’ is likely staying at the club despite being overlooked by the coach.

Apart from being overlooked, Nakamba was also placed on the transfer list, as Villa are said to be willing to listen to offers for the left footed midfielder.

“H-Metro can exclusively reveal Nakamba is not moving to Turkey and could still stay at Villa this season when the transfer window closes next week (1 September).”

Steven Gerrard is preferring the new acquisition Boubacar Kamara who signed for Villa as a free agent this summer.

Following the arrival of the Frenchman, the former Bantu Rovers holding midfielder has been dropped to the terraces.

He has failed to make a break into Gerrard’s match day squads three times in four EPL matches that have been played so far.

Despite being uninjured, Nakamba was also left out in the match day squad that played the Carabao Cup on Tuesday even though Gerrard had made five changes to his lineup.

“Ludwig Augustinsson got a bit of a tweak in his knee but should be available for the weekend all being well,” he said giving an update on players who were unavailable.

“It’s not a serious one but there was no need to take a risk on that. [Morgan] Sanson and [Marvelous] Nakamba are both fine.”

Nevertheless, H-Metro further revealed that a deal likely set to see Nakamba extending his contract at Villa could be in the pipeline.

“H-Metro sources have revealed the Premiership club actually want Nakamba to extend his deal which is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.”

Furthermore, the report also suggests that: “If Nakamba is to move, it could be either on loan or for good. It’s likely he will remain in the Premiership.

“Three Premier League clubs have been mentioned. Newcastle, who wanted him in January, news boys Nottingham Forest and Fulham, could be his destination.”