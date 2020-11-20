UK based Zim singer Kazz Khalif drops three remixes for “Snap That”

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

UK based Zimbabwean singer Kazz Khalif has released three remixes for his hit song “Snap That”.

The song has been trending under the hashtag #SnapThatChallenge which saw Kazz Khalif’s fans singing, rapping, dancing and pure vibing to the track.

Whilst we’ve been jamming to the song, Khalif has been busy making remixes to cater for 3 more genres. Khalif said since the song is big, he wanted to cater for other genres.

“I believe ‘Snap That’ is a strong project, I’ve had so much positive feedback from my fans, my family and industry professionals, so I wanted to cater for a wider audience.

“The catchy beat of the original version, the play with words and the relevance of the song has definitely done what I had hoped it would so this felt like a no brainer”, said Khalif.

He also said that the song is inspired by our present situation.

“We live in a generation that is strongly influenced and run by social media and that is what the song reflects. 10 years ago, we weren’t so dependent on social media, 10 years ago, we were no way near prepared for a global pandemic that would almost completely shut down the arts and entertainment sector. So having a song to reflect that dependence was a long time coming.”

In Kazz Khalif’s latest drop, we will see 3 remixes of “Snap That”; the Piano version, the Afrobeat version and the Tropical House version.

The Piano version beat was produced by Tenkeys Keys & 4D Entertainment all the way in Dallas U.S.A. Nehanda Radio