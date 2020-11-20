Winky D, Sha Sha to headline Joburg shutdown event

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zimbabwean dancehall star Winky D, real name Wallace Chirumiko and BET award winning songstress Charmaine Shamiso “Sha Sha” will share the stage at the 1st annual End Of Year Joburg Shutdown.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Munya Touch the music promoter said the event is going to be held on the 5th of December 2020, at the Palace Rooftop (Former Hydro Rooftop) in Sandton, South Africa.

He added that the event is aimed at celebrating the prominent artists for raising the Zimbabwean flag high.

“The motive of the event is to celebrate these Zimbabwean artists that have been flying our flag on a larger scale; and also to gather Zimbabweans living in and around the Gauteng Province.

”

All the covid-19 event regulations will be followed, and the event will get to start from 12 midday till midnight. Buffalo SoulJah and Paddy Watts will get to be the supporting acts for the day,” Munya said.

A flyer seen by this publication concerning the event reads; “Pre-sold tickets are going for R200 (General), R400 (VIP) and at the gate : R250 (General), R450 (VIP).

“For more info; you can contact Munya Touch on +27849617485.”