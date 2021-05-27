Kazz Khalif collabo with MC Bushkin rotates on UK and African radio stations

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

It’s a dream come true for UK based Zimbabwean crooner Kazz Khalif after his recently released song, Danger, picked up on some good vibes on the African continent.

The pop artist who released his single on Friday 14 May told Nehanda Radio his song with MC Bushkin- a member of the North London band, Heartless Crew- is getting some positive feedback and has been alerted on the airplay he is getting from the UK and most parts of Africa.

“We are getting airplay in the UK from local radio stations here including BBC 1Xtra and in almost all parts of Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Malawi and Uganda,” said Kazz.

Kazz said working with Bushkin has opened his mind and given him a different perspective to making music and the industry at large.

“I’m so glad that Bushkin and I are now friends because working with him has been an incredible part of my journey in the music industry and I now understand how some of these great people started the trends, I have learnt a lot from him,” said Kazz.

Prior to the release of Danger, the duo collaborated on the remix of Kazz’s track, ‘Kudana’ which circled on different platforms in the UK and internationally.

Kazz who has in the past worked with UK based Tytan says he is eying collaborations with a number of musicians in Zimbabwe including, “Jah Prayzah, Freeman, Ammara Brown, Winky D and some other upcoming artists.” Nehanda Radio