India, AfDB donate 20 ambulances a month after Mnangagwa’s US$18 million helicopter splash

A month after President Emmerson Mnangagwa splashed US$18 million on a presidential helicopter in the middle of an economic crisis and grinding poverty, the African Development Bank and the Government of India yesterday donated 20 ambulances to Zimbabwe.

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja said the relationship between the two countries was a long one based on mutual trust, respect and solidarity.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to hand over a consignment of 10 ambulances as a gift from India to Zimbabwe which had been promised during the visit of the Vice President of India in 2018.

“We hope that the ambulances will strengthen the healthcare system in Zimbabwe and make the bilateral relationship more ambulatory, dynamic and strong,” he said.

AfDB country representative Ms Moono Mupotola said the donation, made through the World Health Organisation (WHO) was part of the bank’s support to Zimbabwe.

She said the project, cost US$15 million, was approved last year and would assist millions of Zimbabweans.

Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said Government on its part, would purchase 100 more ambulances to enhance the collection capacity.

Part of the fleet was expected in the country by the end of June.