UK based Zim singer Kazz signed up by 6060 Music Group

UK based Zimbabwean singer Farhaan Khan, popularly known as KAZZ, has taken a giant leap towards international stardom after being signed by UK record label the 6060 Music Group.

The prolific hitmaker, already basking in the glory of recent hit singles ‘Chimoko’ with Tytan and ‘Celebration’ with DJ Terry Moyaz, now has a brand new single titled ‘SWEET JEALOUSY’.

On his Boomslang Media website ‘Sweet Jealousy’ is described as “a buttery smooth R&B offering with infectious Afropop leanings, which sees KAZZ singing passionately and waxing lyrical about the phases of jealousy that many relationships go through at some point.”

The track was produced by Joey Stickz, who has worked with Cherri Voncelle, Griminal, and Ricardo Williams, among others, as well as the likes of international music TV channels MTV and BET.

The song is backed by a catchy bass guitar and drum arrangements and sees KAZZ show off his glorious vocal abilities and relatable songwriting skills, to great effect all around.

KAZZ says, “the idea that Jonah Sithole and I had when writing the song was to bring light to the fact that, most (not all) relationships, at one point in time, go through phases of jealousy.

“You get a little whisper in your ear or a little voice in your head that plays with your emotions. Like that ‘too good to be true’ feeling that makes you question things even when there’s no reason for doubt at all. I think this song will resonate with so many people.

“Humans complicate things way more than needed sometimes and that’s what gave us the inspiration for this concept. We hope you love it!,” KAZZ wrote.

Not bad for a week in which it was announced that KAZZ will also be headlining his biggest New Year’s Eve gig titled ‘2020 Celebration’ back in his home country of Zimbabwe.

Known for his raw energy and magnetism, Kazz A.K.A. Mr Boomslang has established himself as one of the hardest working African Pop artists in Zimbabwe.

Born Farhaan Khan, he stormed onto the international scene as one half of the sibling duo Bkay & Kazz who won the “Live & Unsigned Competition” in 2007 in the United Kingdom.

The duo went on tour and released several successful albums like “Boomslang”, “African Spirit” and “Jigsaw”. Some of their biggest songs were “Ndikati Hello“, “Amina Kadeya”, “7 Wonders”, “You Know Its Right”, “See You at the Top”, “Mercy” and many more.

Since going solo, Kazz has had the opportunity to collaborate with “Queen of Dance” Rozalla Miller, “Nigeria’s Godfather” JJC Skillz, “UK Garage finest” MC Bushkin and many more. Nehanda Radio