Canaan Banana’s son Michael collapses and dies in the UK

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Michael Banana, the son of the Zimbabwe’s first president Canaan Banana, reportedly collapsed and died yesterday. He was based in the UK after seeking asylum in the country in 2000.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda confirmed Tuesday night on his Facebook page the passing on of Michael.

“I’m deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden death of Michael Banana in Liverpool, UK today. It’s reported he just collapsed and died, this is unbelievable and so so painful. My heart goes to his family and MHDSRIP,” he said.

In 2013, Michael was investigated by the Stockport Council in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom (UK) for benefit fraud in an alleged scam involving his wife, Caroline Banana, a £95 000 winner on the Deal Or No Deal television game show.

Banana was accused of receiving cash for a council house while living elsewhere with benefit cheat Caroline, who tasted success on Noel Edmonds’ games show.

Caroline, who had continued to claim benefits despite the mammoth win, was filmed by undercover officers for a series about the UK’s worst fraudsters. But while they were following her, they discovered that her husband Michael was living with her in Stoke.

Michael’s father Canaan Banana was convicted in 1998 of 11 counts of sodomy, attempted sodomy and indecent assault, all stemming from incidents with young bodyguards, gardeners and cooks assigned to him when he was President from 1980 to 1987. A murder trial involving Dube exposed the abuses, as Dube in his defence claimed the man he killed had taunted him as ‘Banana’s Wife’.

Banana’s wife and family, including son Michael, sought political asylum in Britain in October 2000.

Former president Robert Mugabe described Banana senior as “a rare gift to the nation” when he died in 2003. Banana’s other son Nathan has been fighting relentless to clear his father of the sodomy charges claiming he was a victim of political machinations. Nehanda Radio