JSC investigates magistrate for participating in Zanu PF DCC elections

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has initiated disciplinary measures against Harare Civil Magistrates Court’s Milton Serima for unconstitutionally standing for election in the Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) in Mt Darwin.

Serima is the second court official to participate in Zanu PF elections after Gweru prosecutor Namatirai Chipere, who subsequently resigned after realising that the Constitution prohibits judicial officers from taking part in political activities.

Serima is standing for election as the legal affairs secretary for Mt Darwin district.

JSC spokesperson Rumbidzai Takawira said investigations into Serima’s issue were being made.

“We are investigating the issue that has been brought to the public fora and if it is indeed true that the magistrate is participating in political activities, then he has breached the fundamental principles of his practice and this must be dealt with accordingly.

According to the Zimbabwean Constitution, 2013 edition, Section 165 (4);

“(a) Members of the judiciary must not engage in political activities; (b) hold office in or be members of any political organisation; (c) solicit funds for or contribute towards any political organisation; and attend political meetings.

Zanu PF’s director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said yesterday that Serima had resigned and welcomed him to the ruling Zanu PF party.

“Glad to inform you that Cde Milton Serima had resigned before he launched his campaign. The process was taking long.

“He is now a former Magistrate with full rights to join a Party of his choice.

“More glad he has chosen ZANU PF,” Mugwadi wrote on Twitter.

In his campaign material Serima promised the people of Mt Darwin District “free legal aid and advice to all.”

“Due to my vast experience and knowledge of the law, I will ensure access to justice for everybody, help those in conflict with the law and those in contact with the law. Come let us build a strong and credible DCC together for our party Zanu PF,” said Serima. Nehanda Radio