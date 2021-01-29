Michael Banana still to be repatriated

The Banana family is still grieving over the death in Britain of Michael, son of the first President of Zimbabwe Canaan Banana, late last year, but is expected to make a statement “in due course” over the repatriation of his remains.

Contacted for comment last night, Michael’s sister, Ms Michaelene Banana, said: “I have no information to share at this time. Please allow us to grieve and make the appropriate arrangements. A public statement will be made in due course.”

An official at Zimbabwe’s Embassy in London said he did “not have the details yet”.

Family spokesperson Mr Nathan Banana has previously said it was Michael’s wish to be laid to rest next to their father in rural eBembe in Esigodini.

In the last update, the family said it had delayed the repatriation after their mother, Mrs Janel Banana, had fallen ill and been admitted to hospital.

“She is now recovering, but still in hospital,” said Mr Banana at the beginning of last month.

“We have now started making arrangements for Michael’s body to be repatriated to Zimbabwe. We just do not yet have an exact date of when we will be leaving for Zimbabwe, but will update you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Michael, a former Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot, died at the age of 56 in the United Kingdom on November 17 last year while waiting to undergo an operation for a heart ailment.

President Mnangagwa has already sent a message of condolence to the Banana family.

He said Michael’s end was saddening and painful in that he was already scheduled for a minor procedure to correct a heart ailment.

President Mnangagwa said he remembered the young Michael for the commitment and faithful service he rendered to Zimbabwe among the pioneering crop of officers of the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

Michael served in the Mozambique campaign. The Herald.