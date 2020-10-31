Man sodomises girlfriend’s son

By Tendai Gukutikwa

Police officers last week caught a Sakubva man sodomising his girlfriend’s 12-year-old son ‘as punishment for consuming his rabbit meat’.

Victor Musonza (43) has since been hauled before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court.

He is facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

Musonza pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Ms Nyasha Kutureo on Thursday.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody until November 5 for trial.

Mr Brian Goto represented the state.

It is the State’s case that on October 20 around midday, Musonza went to his girlfriend’s home and asked the juvenile to roast his rabbit.

The boy roasted the meat but ate it.

“At around 8pm the same day, Musonza returned to collect the meat but the minor told him that he had eaten the meat as he had nothing else to eat.

“Musonza lost his temper and assaulted the boy with a wooden plank. He force-marched the child to his house. On their way there, Musonza bought some beer at a sheeben.

“Upon arrival at his house, Musonza dragged the complainant into his wooden cabin and locked the door from inside,” said Mr Goto.

The minor was forced to drink alcohol.

Musonza then allegedly sodomised the boy.

“As he was doing so, Musonza heard some voices outside and quickly put on his clothes, thereby forgetting to wear his underwear.

As it turned out, Constables Matare and Muchiri were investigating a kidnapping case that had been reported by the minor’s mother.

They forced the door open and discovered two pairs of underwear on the floor.

The minor’s underwear and shorts were soiled with semen. When the police asked what had happened, the minor spilled the beans.

Musonza was subsequently arrested. The Manica Post