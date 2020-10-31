Wife bashed for attending church

By Tendai Gukutikwa

A Johanne Marange Apostolic Church member lost four front teeth after being bashed by her husband for attending a church service without his approval.

Ramwai Bhasera (63) recently appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Nyasha Kuture, facing domestic violence charges and was remanded out of custody on $3 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Bhasera was ordered to continue residing at his given address in Marange and not to interfere with state witnesses.

This came after he had denied the charges.

Ms Kuture adjourned the matter to November 11 for trial.

Mr Brian Goto prosecuted.

It is alleged that on October 15, Bhasera’s wife, Servie Munyoro (58) attended a church service near her homestead in the absence of her husband.

When she went back home, Bhasera voiced his disapproval over the fact that Munyoro had attended the church service without his approval.

He then stormed out of the house and put up for the night at an unknown address.

“When he came back home the following day, he started shouting at Munyoro again. He proceeded to assault her all over her body. Munyoro lost four front teeth in the process. She managed to escape and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house,” said Mr Goto.

A report was made to the police, thereby leading to Bhasera’s arrest. The Manica Post