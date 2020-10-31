Lifeline for Willard Katsande

By Ray Bande

Ageing former Warriors captain, Willard Katsande’s dream to reach the age of 40 while playing at the highest level on the continent received a major boost after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Kaizer Chiefs’ ban on registering new players.

On Tuesday, CAS announced the dismissal of Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal and confirmed Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) decision.

This means the club will not be able to register any players for two consecutive transfer windows.

This is certainly good news for Katsande, whose value at Amakhosi had been subject of intense debate in recent seasons.

Katsande is now likely to stay at the club until the transfer ban is lifted.

Katsande has seen it all in the South African top-flight league and at his peak in 2014, he even opted out of the Warriors squad to make it to an awards ceremony where he was tipped to receive a top gong.

The then Bidvest Wits’ player pocketed R230 000 in prize-money after taking home most of the awards presented on the night, including the player of the year honours.

The gritty defensive midfielder, who has made headlines due to his fashion sense and social media stunts, is on record saying he wants to play until the age of 40.

“I think I can go all the way. I want to play at the highest level on the continent until I am 40. I feel I can achieve that. I have always taken good care of my health and diet therefore I do not see anything stopping me,” Katsande told Post Sport about four years ago.

At 34 and in the books of one of the best teams in the continent’s coveted league, it appears Katsande is well on course to achieve that feat.

In its landmark ruling earlier this week, CAS issued its decision on the appeal filed by the Malagasy player, Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana and the South African club, Kaizer Chiefs FC; against the decision rendered by the Fifa DRC on December 5, 2019.

Reading the CAS judgement in part: “In such decision, the Fifa DRC noted that the player and Kaizer Chiefs entered into a new contract when the player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC/Madagascar.

Given these circumstances, the Fifa DRC concluded that the player unilaterally terminated his employment contract with Fosa Juniors FC without just cause.

“As a consequence, the player was ordered, together with Kaizer Chiefs FC, to jointly and severally pay a compensation of MGA157 572 000 (approximately US$40 000) to Fosa Juniors FC.

In addition, a four-month period of ineligibility was imposed on the player, and Kaizer Chiefs FC was banned from registering any new players either nationally or internationally for two entire and consecutive registration periods.

“The CAS panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the challenged decision in its entirety.” The Manica Post