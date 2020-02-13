Pastor acquitted in sodomy case

By Georgina Takavadini

A Heartfelt International Ministries pastor who appeared in court facing charges of sodomising another man has been acquitted.

Samson Mukululi Nhubu, 35, through his lawyer Liberty Gono pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

In her judgment, magistrate Mugwagwa said the State failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that indeed Nhubu committed the offence.

She also said it was difficult to accept the manner in which the complainant said they were sodomised.

Magistrate Mugwagwa said the complainant should have screamed and reported the matter immediately since there were many people at the company.

Facts were that, on August 22, Nhubu met the complainant at Total Samora Machel where he wanted to talk about a task that Nhubu wanted to give him.

The complainant was told that there was a small job which was for painting and fitting his father’s house which he had got for him.

Nhubu then took then took the complainant to his workplace in Eastlea to discuss about the job.

The court also heard that when the two arrived at the workplace, Nhubu asked him if he was a secret keeper and if he was able to hug a man.

Nhubu then asked the complainant to hug him and he complied.

He then proceeded to forcefully remove his trousers before sodomising the complainant.

After he had finished, he asked him to put on his clothes and drove him back to where he took him.

The complainant also told the court that he failed to scream for help since he was afraid of being killed after he saw three men that were around when the alleged offence occurred. H-Metro