Pastor accused of sodomy

By Mediator Setoboli

A Heartfelt International Ministries pastor has appeared in court facing charges of sodomising another man.

Samson Mukululi Nhubu, 35, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

In his defence, he told the court that the complainant is making false accusations against him.

He also mentioned that the complainant should have screamed and reported the matter immediately since there were many people at the company.

The matter was deferred to today for trial Continuation.

The State opened up its case by calling its witness, who is the victim, who alleged that on August 22 this year, Nhubu met with him at Total Samora Machel where he wanted to talk about a task Nhubu wanted to give him.

He was told that there was a small job which was for painting and fitting his father’s house which he had got for him.

He then took him to his workplace at Eastlea to discuss the job.

He also told the court that when they arrived at the workplace, Nhubu asked him if he was a secret keeper and if he was able to hug a man.

Nhubu then asked the complainant to hug him and he complied.

He then proceeded to forcefully remove his trousers before sodomising the complainant.

After he had finished, he asked him to put on his clothes and drove him back to where he took him.

The victim said he could not scream for help since he was afraid of being killed after he saw three man that were around when the alleged offence occurred. H-Metro