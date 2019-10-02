Suspected robbers denied bail

By Lesleigh Chidawanyika

A bid to taste freedom by four suspected armed robbers hit a brick wall yesterday after their bail application was postponed to October 2.

Jaseph Meki, 34, Clever Mugoli, 30, Godwill Mambeu, 34, and Patrick Madondo, 41, appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye charged with robbery.

The State led by Sebastian Mutizirwa denied the accused’s application for bail indicating that the matter was yet to be finalised and chances were very high that if the accused persons are granted bail, they were going to interfere with the witness.

Prosecutor Mutizirwa also said that the accused person if granted bail they are a flight risk.

Allegations are that on September 22, the accused persons together with other unknown accused persons who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainant Nomatter Mukomva at her house in Waterfalls.

The State alleges that the accused persons scaled over a precast wall and they found the complainant at the house.

They misrepresented to her indicating that they were police officers tracking a stolen cellphone, the complainant could not withstand her fear and she ran away from the accused person’s and jumped into the next yard.

It is the State case that the accused person’s pursued the complainant and apprehended and assaulted him with opens hands.

The court heard that the accused persons forced-marched her out of the next yard while the other accused persons entered the complainant house where they stole a safe containing US$33 000, RTGS$ 600, house title deeds, lease agreement forms, Itai Makomva’s passport, share certificate from Econet, Inscor, Padenga, Casava and Old Mutual documents which were inside one of the complainant’s bedroom and went away.

Upon their arrest, the accused persons were searched and found in possession of a stolen radio and the complainant positively identified them. H-Metro