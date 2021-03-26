Zimpapers TV star Mukondiwa remanded in custody on charges of sodomising 18-year-old male student

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Courts |

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) star anchor Robert Mukondiwa has been remanded in custody facing charges of sexually attacking an Upper Six student at Allan Wilson High School.

According to the charge sheet seen by Nehanda Radio, Mukondiwa (40) is accused of sodomising the 18-year-old male (name withheld). According to the charge sheet seen by Nehanda Radio;

“Robert Mukondiwa a male person unlawfully and with indecent intent had anal sexual intercourse with …. a male person knowing that …. had not consented to this act or realising there was a real risk or possibility that ….. might not have consented to it,” read the charge sheet.

The student (an orphan) had visited his apartment in the Avenues area seeking assistance on how he could reach out to a person staying in the diaspora who had promised to pay him school fees.

According to the prosecutor: “Mukondiwa touched the complainant’s shoulders, asking about his story but the complainant refused to be touched.

“Mukondiwa continued to touch the complainant’s chest going downward and lowered his boxers and briefs before laying him on his back. He then lifted the complainant’s legs up, inserted his erect … into complainant’s anus and did coital movements.”

Mukondiwa appeared before Magistrate Babra Mateko who remanded him in custody to April 12 citing that the former H-Metro assistant editor was facing a third schedule offence hence he had to apply for bail at the High Court. He was represented by his lawyer Agency Gumbo.

In 2011, Mukondiwa was dismissed from the State-controlled publication after being caught red-handed allegedly sleeping with a male hooker during a Presidential trip to Windhoek, Namibia.