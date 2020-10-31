Makore back on the field after giving birth

By Grace Chingoma

Rutendo “Madzimai” Makore certainly lives up to her billing as a superwoman.

She is a decorated football star.

She has been shortlisted for continental honours and recently took time off to deliver a lovely baby.

Now she is back on the field to terrorise defenders once again.

She says she is now more focused on being a great mother and a great footballer.

The 2017 COSAFA Cup Golden Boot winner even went to Spain during the 2017/2018 season and scored three goals in nine games for Sporting de Huelva.

Makore, this week, left 13 month-old baby boy, Juan Akudzwe Chitsamba, under the care of his grandmother to report for duty at the Mighty Warriors camp.

Makore is married to Black Rhinos midfielder Cliff Chitsamba.

The Black Rhinos Queens forward received a late call-up to the senior national women’s team.

The coaches have overlooked the bulk of the senior players, opting to go with a new-look team, which has a number of Under-20 players.

Makore, midfielders Emmaculate Msipa, Danai Bhobho, defender Sheila Makoto and goalkeeper, Lindiwe Magwede, are the senior players who have been drafted into the team.

The side will battle Tanzania and Botswana in Group C next week. After missing the 2019 COSAFA edition due to her advanced pregnancy, Makore is happy to be back.

“I am happy to be back in the national team after a long absence. I have been away for a long time, without playing.

‘’Last year, I was on maternity leave.

“But, I am glad I am already in shape. Before the lockdown started, I had begun training.

“I was inspired by fellow Mighty Warriors like Chido Dzingirai, Sheila Makoto and Danai Bhobho, who all gave birth but returned to action and have been in great shape.’’

It was not easy though for the forward to part with her son and go into camp.

“The first two days were hard for me but I have since adjusted. I would video call him and watch him crying,” she said.

“Being a mother, the feeling is priceless.

“When I was still a girl, during national team tours I was obsessed with shopping and spending.

“But, I am sure once I get the opportunity, I will only go into baby shops.

“My life now revolves around him. But, it has even motivated me further. I have become more responsible.

“I work for him, everything is dedicated to him so that I am able to put the food on the table and fend for him.

“I am a professional.

“I am aiming higher actually and wat to actually surpass my performances of 2018 and 2017.’’

The Young Mighty Warriors are also scheduled to travel to South Africa for the Championships next week. The Under-17 team will play on a round robin basis, starting on November 13. The Herald