Zimbabwe Women’s Football Super League nears return

Zimbabwe Women’s Football Super League boss Barbara Chikosi has confirmed that their league which was suspended exactly two years ago over Covid-19 related issues will now resume at the end of the month.

According to the state owned Herald newspaper, Chikosi is quoted saying the league which was last played in 2019 is set to return to at the end of this month (March).

She further highlighted that clubs who participated in the league campaign two years back have already confirmed their interests to play in the upcoming season.

“The league will start at the end of March. The teams that played in 2019 have confirmed their participation,” the women’s league boss said.

The national league competition is expected to feature 16 teams dotted across the country.

Reigning champions Black Rhinos Queens, Yadah Queens, Black Mambas Queens, Correctional Queens, Conduit Soccer Academy, Harare City and Herentals Queens will be amongst the participants.

All the aforementioned clubs are based in Harare while in Mutare there is Faith Drive and Mutare City Rovers.

Bulawayo teams will see Borrow Jets and Hearts of Oak participate while Gweru based sides will feature MSU Queens, Chipembere Queens and Chapungu Queens.

Then Scorpion Queens will be the only side from Chegutu town.

According to reports the country’s football association, ZIFA pegged referee’s fees at US$50 for the centre referee, US$40 for the assistant referees and US$50 for the match commissioner.