Mighty Warriors striker Rudo Neshamba delighted with Israeli move

Mighty Warriors striker Rudo Neshamba has expressed her delight after securing a five month deal with Israeli Women’s Premier league club, Ramat HaSharon.

Neshamba who was on loan to Black Rhinos Queens from Harare City secured her move to the Middle East last week.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio from her new base, the 29-year-old said she feels excited with the move.

The former Harare City player also said she is looking forward to acquire more football knowledge from the new league in order to help transform and improve the country’s women’s football league.

“I feel excited and nervous at the same time, I am hoping it’s going to be a great experience,” she said.

“My target is to learn as much as I can and bring change to women’s football back home.”

She added: “I want to assist the team to win the league championship while at it.”

The Mighty Warriors forward went on to speak on the new climate conditions and the adaption to a new language and also culture.

“The environment is not bad, although there are challenges here and there. At the moment the only challenge I am facing is language barrier as well as the adaption to a new culture,” she revealed.

She further highlighted that Israeli women’s league is on the upper level compared to the domestic league.

“The league here (Israeli) is well organised, very competitive I must say, as compared to ours. We are nowhere close to the level of competition here,” Neshamba told Nehanda Radio.

Neshamba becomes the latest Mighty Warriors player to secure an international move.

Emmaculate Msipa who once moved to the Spanish League last year February is now reportedly plying her trade in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk.

While, Berita Kabwe is with Rivera Angles in the Nigerian Women’s League, Danai Bhobho is in Tanzania with Simba Stars and shotstopper Chido Dzingirai signed a one-year contract with a Zambian club.

Meanwhile, veteran Mighty Warriors striker, Rutendo Makore once secured a move to Spain in 2018.

She notably scored crucial goals for her side, Sporting de Huelva including her solitary strike that secured their crucial draw against Barcelona Women’s side. Nehanda Radio