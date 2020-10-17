Sikhonjwa vul’igedi, nans’iFerrari . . . Ginimbi ready to paint Bulawayo red

With fun lovers in Bulawayo already at fever pitch following the announcement of the reopening of popular nightspot BAC Leisure and the arrival of BET award-winner Shasha tomorrow, more fun has been added.

Mr “All-White party”, Harare socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has announced that he is coming down to the city tonight. And he is coming with his latest toy, a red Ferrari 488 Spider sports car that is definitely going to be a star attraction in the city as there is only one if its kind in the country.

The car, which landed in Harare two months ago, has been the talk of town with the Bulawayo trip being its first long-distance.

Although the party freak’s agenda in the city is not yet clear, one thing is certain. Wherever there is Ginimbi, there is fun and loads of it, no two ways. So ladies, keep your white clothes on standby because an after-party on his birthday that he celebrated last week at his Domboshava mansion may just be on the cards.

Ginimbi is expected to arrive in Bulawayo tonight.

With more and more leisure spots reopening following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, Bulawayo is slowly reclaiming its spot as the country’s party central, something which most people will appreciate this weekend as many people from outside the city have shown interest in visiting the city. The Chronicle