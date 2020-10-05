Police fire warning shots at violence ridden Zanu PF primary election

Police on Sunday fired warning shots during a Zanu PF primary election to choose the Kwekwe Central parliamentary candidate to represent the governing party in by-elections.

Police intervened after Zanu PF rivals, Energy Ncube, nephew to State Security Minister Owen Ncube and the party’s 2018 Kwekwe Central losing parliamentary candidate, Kandross Mugabe.

Retired Colonel Panganai Kahuni was the presiding officer.

War Veterans leader, Victor Matemadanda has also been accused of causing violence after presiding over the election where he allegedly ordered the use of the 2018 elections voters’ roll.

A source told the UK based NewZimbabwe.com website that Ncube’s faction said that the voters’ roll favoured Mugabe.

“The bone of contention arose from the use of the voters’ roll. While Mugabe’s camp was in support of using ZEC’s voters roll, Ncube’s faction was against that as most of his supporters were not on the ZEC roll. Instead, they wanted to use the cell-based voting” the source claimed.

Although police intervened with gunshots and teargas many people were left with massive injuries and several vehicles were damaged.