Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Police fire warning shots at violence ridden Zanu PF primary election

26,800

Police on Sunday fired warning shots during a Zanu PF primary election to choose the Kwekwe Central parliamentary candidate to represent the governing party in by-elections.

Armed riot police patrol the streets ahead of a planned protest in Harare, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Zimbabwe's police patrolled the streets of the capital Friday morning while many residents stayed home fearing violence from an anti-government demonstration planned by the opposition. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Armed riot police patrol the streets ahead of a planned protest in Harare, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Zimbabwe’s police patrolled the streets of the capital Friday morning while many residents stayed home fearing violence from an anti-government demonstration planned by the opposition. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Police intervened after Zanu PF rivals, Energy Ncube, nephew to State Security Minister Owen Ncube and the party’s 2018 Kwekwe Central losing parliamentary candidate, Kandross Mugabe.

Retired Colonel Panganai Kahuni was the presiding officer.

War Veterans leader, Victor Matemadanda has also been accused of causing violence after presiding over the election where he allegedly ordered the use of the 2018 elections voters’ roll.

Related Articles

Zanu PF primary poll winners list out

30,593

‘Zanu PF poll chaos planned’

47,539

We got things wrong – Mnangagwa

30,505

Zanu PF bigwigs face uncertain future

19,341

A source told the UK based NewZimbabwe.com website that Ncube’s faction said that the voters’ roll favoured Mugabe.

“The bone of contention arose from the use of the voters’ roll. While Mugabe’s camp was in support of using ZEC’s voters roll, Ncube’s faction was against that as most of his supporters were not on the ZEC roll. Instead, they wanted to use the cell-based voting” the source claimed.

Although police intervened with gunshots and teargas many people were left with massive injuries and several vehicles were damaged.

You might also like More from author
Comments