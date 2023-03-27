Zanu-PF primaries: Bigwigs fall as factionalism ravages ruling party

A new Zanu-PF support base is emerging following the fall of several party heavyweights, including ministers during the party’s primary elections this weekend amid reports of factionalism aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Already, before the Zanu-PF politburo has announced results, several veteran parliamentarians are still in shock after they fell by the wayside during the party’s internal election. Some are also crying foul citing incidents of alleged rigging and electoral malpractices.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha told ZBC TV last night that results had started trickling in. He, however, stated that a number of complaints were being assembled as well.

“Results have now started trickling in. We should have all the results in the 10 provinces by tomorrow. We have also received complaints and we hope that the ad hoc committee will meet tomorrow to consider those complaints,” said Bimha.

In Mashonaland East Province, results indicated that Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza lost to fellow cabinet minister, Felix Mhona for Chikomba East National Assembly constituency.

In Chikomba West constituency, Deputy Health Minister John Chamunorwa Mangwiro lost the seat to popular actress Tatenda Mavetera.

In Manicaland, Chimanimani West constituency sitting MP and Manicaland Province Minister of State and Devolution Nokhutula Matsikinyere lost to newcomer Wilson Maposa.

In Mashonaland West Province, sitting Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna and Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa (Hurungwe West) also lost in the elections.

In Chegutu East current MP and Zanu-PF Deputy Political Commissar Webster Shamhu reportedly lost the primaries.

In Goromonzi West, former legislator for the area, Beata Nyamupinga bounced back after she won the right to represent the party which was initially held by Energy Mutodi who has transferred to Masvingo Province.

In Buhera, Manicaland Province, all the constituencies were won by new entrants.

In Buhera West, Zanu PF Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi beat incumbent, Soul Nzuma and four others while Joseph Chinotimba fell to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South with Samson Matema claiming the scalp of the sitting legislator, Mathew Gijima Nyashanu in Buhera Central. Philip Guyo won in Buhera North replacing Cde William Mutomba who is a Senate candidate.

In Mutasa North, sitting legislator and chairperson of the portfolio committee on Women Affairs, Chido Madiwa lost to Obey Bvute, while businessman and footballer Innocent Benza won the right to represent the party in Mutasa Central constituency.

According to the Herald, in Mashonaland Central Province, the sitting MP for Guruve North Girovha Dzepasi fell to Tendai Pinduka who beat six other candidates while in Guruve South, the sitting legislator, Patrick Dutiro faltered against Christopher Magomo.

In Bulawayo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi sailed through uncontested.

Results for Masvingo and Midlands are yet to be released because they held the plebiscite on Sunday instead of Saturday due to technical issues.

Critics, however, allege that more than 30 members of parliament and Ministers belonging to the Mnangagwa faction lost Zanu PF primary elections to the Chiwenga faction.

As former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) top member Dr. Moyo Qhubani lost Zanu PF primary elections saying, “He lost elections due to rigging”

Basically, some of the big names allegedly belonging to Mnangagwa faction that lost elections are:

John Mangwiro, Dexter Nduna, Mary Mliswa, Phillip Chiyangwa and Joseph Chinotimba, David Musabayana, Sekai Nzenza, Girovah Dzapasi, Patrick Dutiro, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, Jenfan Muswere, Matsikenyere, Kindness Paradza, Abednicho Ncube.

More results and their analysis will be shared in due course.

Zanu-PF primary elections are held ahead of the nation’s harmonised general elections to be held later this year.