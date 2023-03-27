Zimoco relaunches Mitsubishi brand in Zimbabwe

By Rugare Mubika | NewsDay |

Zimbabwe-based car distributor, Zimoco, relaunched the Mitsubishi brand in Harare last week as it seeks to reignite local interest on the vehicle.

Speaking at the event, Zimoco marketing officer Tafadzwa Nyabuta said the Mitsubishi brand has been available in Zimbabwe for more than 40 years and it was fitting to reignite the passion in the brand.

“We hope that the ‘reignition’ of the Mitsubishi brand in Zimbabwe will make the people appreciate the brand for its history of being one of the most reliable and durable vehicles on the market,” Nyabuta said.

“We have access to the whole range of Mitsubishi vehicle models for the Zimbabwean market.

“The Mitsubishi brand has recently introduced a wide range of vehicles suitable for different sectors of the market.”

Zimoco hopes to not only increase interest in the brand, it seeks to raise awareness of the vehicle’s extensive range of Mitsubishi SUVs, with the Outlander being the latest addition.

“It is not a relaunch of the brand, the brand has always been there, but we want to just create more excitement around it and remind people of the growth in the company itself,” Nyabuta said.

He also revealed that the main challenge that affected the company was the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in challenges in terms of shipping and logistics for the company because all their vehicles are manufactured outside the country.

“This is the main challenge, logistics means longer time frames in terms of delivery of our cars. Fortunately, we do have a strong support system from factory all the way to the distribution networks to make sure that stock is available and limits the time frame of delivering vehicles,” Nyabuta said.

Zimoco is the official distributor of other vehicle models such as Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Great Wall Motors, FUSO and Freightliner.