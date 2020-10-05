“I don’t do billboards, I do cars,” Ginimbi comments on Passion Java’s Domboshava stunt

By Marshall Bwanya

Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has said he is neither moved nor fazed by self styled Prophet Passion Java’s latest stunt to erect a billboard in Domboshava the area of his residency arguing he was not competing with anyone.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Ginimbi said; “I am not moved or fazed by Prophet Passion Java erecting a billboard in Domboshava, a place of my residency because it’s his life and he is doing his own thing.

“I am also doing my own thing and I am not in competition with anyone, I don’t care about what Passion Java does because as far as I am concerned I’m focusing on me, myself and I, minding my own business.

“Honestly I don’t do billboards because its not my thing but I have a passion for collecting luxury sports cars,” he said.

Java this week in Domboshava sponsored the placement of a controversial billboard which read his famous jingle” Twabam, Saka Passion Java,”which has caused quite a stir on social media.

Prophet Java who is affectionately known for his insatiable love for the elegant Gucci clothing line took to social media to explain his motives behind placing a billboard in Domboshava.

“Ndangoisawo muDomoshava road billboard rangu plus twenty more mu Harare ndatopedza so, if you know you know we will see mbinga ndiani.

Translation:” I have placed my billboard along Domboshava road and have also put twenty more in Harare in a few days we will see who is ‘richer,’ if you know you know,” he said.

The bulk of social media commenting on the Java’s Domboshava billboard posted on his official Instagram page seemed to reach a consensus that the provocative stunt exposed his bitterness against Ginimbi showing off his 2020 Ferrari 488 Spider which has been the talk of the town lately.

Instagram user playboi_cartinese posted: “Imagine comparing Lambo ne billboard.”

Translation: “Imagine comparing a Lamborghini with a billboard.”

Social media Lisa_eyes had no kind words for Java as she posted: “You not a man of God, true Christians do not compete with anyone, love is the greatest commandment and all you incite is hatred.”

As if this is not enough, social media user Julietnyamoto posted: “kkkkkk Ginimbi anokugarisai mudish, dzikamai.”

Translation: “kkkkkk Ginimbi will humble you, chill.”

Java sarcastically responded Julietnyamo comment saying: “Shuwa ndatoona vision Ginimbi akuroora iwewe.”..

Translation: “Honestly I have seen in a vision Ginimbi marrying you.”

Time will eventually tell who if Java can outshine Ginimbi’s hype in a few days he promised. Nehanda Radio