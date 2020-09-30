Stop issuing reckless statements against us’, ZCTU tells Security minister Ncube

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has urged State Security Minister Owen Ncube to retract a statement in which he accused labour activists and opposition parties of working with the “enemy to destabilise the country.”

On Monday, Ncube made a statement accusing the Labour Union of plotting to dethrone the government by working with the enemy he did not mention.

He also accused the opposition of importing guns to fight the Zanu PF administration and vowed that “as the state security sector, we shall take concrete action to deal with such threats”.

In a statement Tuesday, ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo distanced Labour activists from the accusations and urged Ncube to retract the statement.

Moyo urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration to accept that it has been engaged in massive human rights violations.

He said the utterances were “harbinger of horrendous things to come.

“We call upon the minister to retract his statements that are tantamount to instructing the security forces to harm trade unionists, the opposition and civic organisations.

“The minister must stop issuing such reckless statements. Despite his threat, we remain committed to fight for justice and a free Zimbabwe.

“In fact, the ZCTU was the first to call for the land reform programme at a time the government was cosying with capitalists, but the ruling Zanu PF, realising that it was facing jaws of defeat in the elections as its popularity was waning due to ill-conceived economic programmes backed by global financiers, hijacked the process and started a disorderly fast track land reform,” Moyo said.

On allegations of importing guns, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa dismissed claims but argued that the main opposition carried ideas.

“We must silence the guns in Africa. In the 2018 elections we got 2.6 m ballots (votes) not 2.6m bullets. We carry ideas not guns. We bring ideas not weapons. Guns are not our language. Peace is our language.

“Our language is ideas, disruptive technologies and thought leadership to transform our beautiful Zimbabwe! We carry no swords, only words against dictatorship and bad governance in Zimbabwe. Hatina bakatwa uya nemuseve tinofamba naJesu!” Chamisa said.