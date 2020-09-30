Zanu PF officials threaten Chipinge Times editor for covering their land grabs

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Chipinge Times editor Ellen Mlambo is reportedly being threatened by some Zanu PF officials after she covered land grab stories involving them.

The Masvingo Mirror Tuesday said it was “gravely concerned” with threats that its Chipinge Times editor Ellen Mlambo has been receiving over “land grab” stories she is covering.

Masvingo Mirror, Nkulumani Mlambo said the threats initially allegedly came from government officials for allegedly covering their offices negatively.

“Matters came to a head last week when Mlambo reported on a land wrangle involving two senior Zanu PF politicians,” said Mlambo.

The chief editor added that Ellen had reportedly received the following messages:

“Take care of your own safety.

Leave land issues alone.

“Is Ellen safe? Batsirai Ellen Mlambo asaitiswa (Help Ellen so that she is not used) Your reports on land issues are sensitive and you can get into trouble for that,” the official threatened.

However, the Chief Editor assured that Ellen was safe.

“We wish to state categorically that (Ellen) Mlambo’s duties as a journalist are protected by the highest laws of this country and as such threats of physical harm or otherwise are totally uncalled for.

“Matters are not any better for (Ellen) Mlambo because she is a female journalist,” said the chief editor.

This is not the first time a journalist is attacked. In July, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US $60m Drax Covidgate scandal was arrested and charged with inciting violence.

Observers said the arrest was meant to send fear to other journalists.

MISA Zimbabwe reiterates that persons that are not happy or feel aggrieved by media reports should file their complaints with the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe as opposed to threatening journalists conducting their lawful professional duties.

SOS journalists hotline: If you are injured, detained or arrested ín the line of duty, call our 24/7 SOS journalist hotline on 0784 437 338 to access legal and/or medical assistance. Don’t forget to have the number saved in your phone for emergencies!