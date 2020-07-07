Teenage, Nakamba hanging by a thread

By Ricky Zililo

Europe-based Zimbabwe internationals Teenage Hadebe and Marvelous Nakamba had a weekend of mixed fortunes in their survival battles, with the former starring in his third consecutive match since the restart of games after the Covid-19 break.

Both Warriors’ players are in relegation quagmire in their respective leagues.

Hadebe plies his trade in Turkey for Yeni Malatyaspor, while Nakamba is in his first season at Aston Villa in the English Premiership.

Warriors defender Hadebe played the entire game in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 0-0 draw against 12th-placed Genclerbirligi.

The draw saw Yeni Malatyaspor slipping one place down the league table into 15th with 29 points from 30 games. They now have to win the last four games to survive the chop. Yeni Malatyaspor’s defining four games are against Sivasspor, Besiktas, Rizespor and Gaziantep FK.

With Ankaragucu already relegated, Yeni Malatyaspor is fighting for survival against 16th-placed Rizespor, who are also on 29 points, but have an inferior goal difference, and Kayserispor, with 28 points.

Hadebe will be hoping to continue in the starting line-up for the remaining games and help his team survive the chop.

The towering left-footed former Kaizer Chiefs, Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bantu Rovers defender missed his team’s last three matches played before suspension of sporting activities because of the coronavirus pandemic after being red-carded on March 1 when Yeni Malatyaspor lost 0-2 to Denizlispor.

He missed his side’s 1-1 draw against Konyaspor, 1-3 defeat to Trabzonspor and 1-2 loss to Kayserispor in their last game before all competitions were frozen on March 15.

Hadebe seems to have regained his coaches’ confidence.

Meanwhile, Nakamba was an unused substitute in Aston Villa’s 0-2 loss to English Premiership champions Liverpool on Sunday night. The Chronicle