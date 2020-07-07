Teen kills neighbour in dispute over age

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 19-years-old teenager has been arrested after he allegedly killed his neighbour during a dispute over age difference.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Collen Bawn on Sunday at around 8PM.

He said Hebert Jamara who works at Sally Mine in Collen Bawn had a dispute with Mr Abel Mbomo over their ages. Kudakwashe Dube intervened and Jamara struck him with a brick on the head.

“Kudakwashe Dube was at his home drinking at home with his friends when Jamara arrived and joined them. Jamara then had a misunderstanding with Mr Abel Mbomo over who was older and who had the most strength. Jamara then threatened to assault Mr Mbomo and Dube intervened and rebuked Jamara for his actions,” he said.

“Jamara then turned on Dube and threatened to assault him. He went outside and returned shortly with a brick and struck Dube several times on the head before fleeing the scene. Dube was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police who conducted investigations leading to Jamara’s arrest.

He raised concern over an upsurge of assault cases over petty issues that were being recorded in the province. He said some of these incidences resulted in murder cases or serious assault cases.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to resolve disputes amicably.

“Of late the province has been recording an increase in assault cases which are fueled by petty issues such as this case.

It’s unfortunate that some of these incidences lead to loss of life. Members of the public are urged to resolve disputes amicably. People should engage third parties when faced with disputes,” he said. The Chronicle