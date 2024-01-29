fbpx
Luton’s Marvelous Nakamba still faces ‘months’ out with knee injury

FeaturedFootballNews
By Staff Reporter 27,691
Marvelous Nakamba has won the vote for the Diamond Player of the Month Award for March. (Picture via Luton Town FC)
Marvelous Nakamba won the vote for the Diamond Player of the Month Award for March. (Picture via Luton Town FC)

Luton Town’s Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba still faces a number of months on the sidelines as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

Luton manager Rob Edwards gave an update telling the media; “It’s not great, it’s quite a significant one. We still don’t know definitely on the time but it’s months, it is months.

“It was his meniscus, so he had to have an operation on that. It was a real innocuous one in training, he just passed the ball and it’s such a shame. It’s a real hard one, for him first of all as he’s so important to us.

“You don’t want anyone injured, but it’s just I love seeing his smiley face around all the time at the training ground and when he’s in there (treatment room), he’s still smiling but you can just see it’s hurting him that he can’t get out there and train.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure we support him and get him back as quickly as possible. When that is, right now, I don’t know, but it will be a couple more months I think at least.”

Nakamba has been out of action since December last year when he featured for Luton in aq 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City at Kenilworth Road.

