Six people killed in head-on collision between Toyota Vitz and AVM bus

Six people were killed, and five others seriously injured in a head-on collision on Saturday, police in Zimbabwe have said.

In a statement on X, police said the accident happened on Saturday at the 102 kilometer peg along Chivhu – Nyazura road, and involved a Toyota Vitz with five people on board, and an AVM bus with 24 passengers.

Only three victims have been identified by their next of kin. These are Dzingai Mutsaru (44), Eliah Makaza (64) and Richard Kanongovere (33).

“The names of the other three victims will be released after they have been identified by their next of kin. The bodies of the victims were taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” police said.

In a separate accident, police said one person was killed while four others were injured when a Toyota Camry motor vehicle with four passengers veered off the road and hit a tree at the six kilometer peg along Dombo-Nyanga road on the same day.

The body of the deceased was taken to Nyanga District Hospital for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital. New Ziana