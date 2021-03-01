Three escape after car burnt to a shell

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Three people escaped unhurt after a Kwekwe-bound Opel Corsa vehicle was burnt to a shell after it caught fire on impact when its driver encroached onto an oncoming lane resulting in head-on collision.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident incident which occurred just outside Kwekwe along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway on Saturday morning.

Two people including the driver who were in the Corsa escaped unhurt while the driver of the other vehicle, a Nissan hard body was also unscratched. The Herald