Four die on the spot in Chivhu accident

By Moses Madyira | Masvingo Mirror |

Chikomba- Four people including a truck driver died on the spot Wednesday morning when an Intercrete haulage truck and an Iveco omnibus collided head on outside Chivhu.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident to The Mirror.

Nyathi said the accident happened at the 151km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway just outside Chivhu towards Featherstone at around 3am.

Circumstances are that a white Intercrete haulage truck driven by William Mafuwu (61) registration number AC24062 towards Masvingo from Harare encroached onto the lane of a Harare bound omnibus in an attempt to drive-past an orange Shacman tipper truck parked on the road.

The Iveco omnibus registration number CEM 46168 was being driven by Godwike Mukutu from Beitbridge.

Eight passengers were rushed to Chivhu General Hospital where two have since escaped. Six critical passengers were rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare; 19 other passengers walked away unscathed. The deceased were taken to Chivhu General Hospital for postmortem, said Nyathi.

“We urge drivers to practice caution as we approach the festive season. Broken vehicles must be removed from the road.

“Drivers must be observant and try as much as possible to avoid accidents,” said Nyathi.